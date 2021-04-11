Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $319.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WIX traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.18. 544,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.40 and a 200-day moving average of $273.93. Wix.com has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,286,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

