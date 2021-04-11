Stakenet Market Cap Hits $56.89 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $56.89 million and approximately $236,516.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.56 or 0.00468394 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00221086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.98 or 0.04471730 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,281,433 coins and its circulating supply is 115,742,395 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

