Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 148,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,800. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.