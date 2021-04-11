NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Friday. 221,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,504. The company has a market cap of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

