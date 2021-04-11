NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Friday. 221,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,504. The company has a market cap of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

