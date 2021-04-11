Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

AXTA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $29.87. 1,790,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,864. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

