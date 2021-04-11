Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report sales of $54.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.58 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 384,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 226,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 69,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.