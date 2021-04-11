$34.92 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.66 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $241.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

