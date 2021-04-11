Neutrino Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00131076 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

