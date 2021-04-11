AirSwap (AST) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.92 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $88.21 million and $7.92 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00617710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033409 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.