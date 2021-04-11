Abulaba Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $3,243.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AAA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

