Zacks: Brokerages Expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 494,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,481. The firm has a market cap of $692.86 million, a P/E ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.