$739.70 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $739.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.00 million and the highest is $745.20 million. Snap posted sales of $462.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 91.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snap by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.27. 17,271,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,606,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.29.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

