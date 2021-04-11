-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.59). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

A number of research firms recently commented on ANAB. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of ANAB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. 300,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,119. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

