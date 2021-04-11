Frontier (FRONT) Trading 22.7% Higher This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $126.02 million and approximately $58.05 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00005621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,461,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

