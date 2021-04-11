Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $135.93 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $135.93 million and approximately $205.46 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,696,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

