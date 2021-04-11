Shopping Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $189.34 or 0.00316390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $184.41 million and $8.19 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00296195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00738956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,877.09 or 1.00056897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00018654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.50 or 0.00796253 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,998 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

