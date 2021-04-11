FintruX Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,627.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $10,627.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.