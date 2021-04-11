$0.34 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Invitation Homes also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.37. 1,753,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

