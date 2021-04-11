$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Genpact posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

G traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. 475,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,393. Genpact has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Genpact by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

