DMM: Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 6% higher against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $1.61 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

