Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Market Cap of $98.16 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $98.16 million and $875,661.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

