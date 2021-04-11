MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,070.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 1,395.6% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $28,070.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00297132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00735164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,816.73 or 1.00057209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794778 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

