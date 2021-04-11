Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post sales of $165.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.28 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $659.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

ORA stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 618,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,970. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

