Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

YTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 672,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,021. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

