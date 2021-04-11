Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 150,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

