Particl (PART) Reaches Market Cap of $10.68 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $32,575.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,791,520 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,187 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.