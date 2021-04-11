Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

