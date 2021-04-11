-$0.46 EPS Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 149,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,220. The stock has a market cap of $567.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

