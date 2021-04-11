Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $21.42 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 77,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

