$18.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $18.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $16.41 and the highest is $19.99. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $14.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $78.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $81.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $86.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $92.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

NYSE AZO traded up $21.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,438.50. 240,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,293.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,203.30. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $906.38 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

