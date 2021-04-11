Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.50. The stock had a trading volume of 234,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.82. MSCI has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

