ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $5,842.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00053295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.37 or 0.00389974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003265 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.