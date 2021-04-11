Giant Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Giant has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Giant has a market cap of $82,099.45 and $13.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001619 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

