Centrality Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $115.56 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00056730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00615994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032696 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CENNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.