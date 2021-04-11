SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.