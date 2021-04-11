$33.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report $33.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.85 billion and the highest is $35.33 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $28.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $134.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.80 billion to $143.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

NYSE HD traded up $4.80 on Thursday, reaching $319.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,458. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

