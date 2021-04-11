Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

