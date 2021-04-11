Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.71. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $615.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.00 and its 200 day moving average is $567.76. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $296.41 and a 1-year high of $626.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.