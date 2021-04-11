Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $4.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $23.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.63 to $35.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,525.67.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. The stock had a trading volume of 224,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,436.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,374.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $728.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

