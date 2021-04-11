Zacks: Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.65 to $21.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.62. 304,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,305. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

