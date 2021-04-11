R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Several research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,103. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.28.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
