R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,103. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

