Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Perspecta stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 865,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,305. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 43.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

