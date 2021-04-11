Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $2.67. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.05. 277,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

