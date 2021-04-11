CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.03 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and approximately $1,356.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.29 or 0.00389887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003279 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,950,826 coins and its circulating supply is 133,950,826 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

