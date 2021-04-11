Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 68,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,267. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

