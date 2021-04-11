Benz (BENZ) Price Hits $0.0002

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 150.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benz has a total market capitalization of $1,283.09 and approximately $33.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.