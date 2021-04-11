Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $81.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,611. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. 245,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

