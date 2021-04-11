Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $18.36

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

SWI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,333,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

