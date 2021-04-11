American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,375. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

