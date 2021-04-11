Rubic Price Tops $0.39 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Rubic has a market cap of $38.98 million and $1.64 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rubic has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00296480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00736657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.59 or 0.99992015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.08 or 0.00795467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,600,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

